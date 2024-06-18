Tennessee Pizza Company
Starters
- Basket of Onion Rings$7.99
- Basket of Fries$5.99
- Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
- Bruschetta
Homemade toasted bread topped with balsamic glaze, feta cheese, and housemade pico$8.99
- Fried Green Tomatoes$8.99
- Fried Pickles$8.99
- Fried Mushrooms$8.99
- Chicken Strips$8.99
- Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
- 1/2 Order Garlic Knots$3.49
- Dozen Garlic Knots$5.99
- Housemade Meatballs$5.99
- Garlic Bread$3.99
- Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$4.99
- Chicken Strips W/ Side$8.99
- Farmer Fries$9.99
Wings
Salads
- Small House Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$3.99
- Large House Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$7.99
- Small Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and red onions$5.99
- Large Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and red onions$10.99
- Small Caesar Salad
Fresh croutons and Parmesan cheese$4.99
- Large Caesar Salad
Fresh croutons and Parmesan cheese$7.99
- Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, and cranberry walnut chicken salad$10.99
- Grilled Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$10.99
- Fried Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$10.99
- Chef Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese with a hard-boiled egg$10.99
- Romain Chicken Roll Ups
Romaine lettuce leaves topped with chicken, feta cheese balsamic glaze and housemade pico$8.99
Sandwiches
- The Club
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato$9.99
- Ham & Cheese
Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
- Turkey & Cheese
Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
- Classic BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato$8.99
- Green Tomato BLT Sandwich$9.99
- Chicken Salad
Chicken salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
- Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, American cheese, buffalo sauce$9.99
- Cuban Sub
Pork, ham, pickle, Swiss cheese, mayo & mustard$10.99
- Steak Philly
Philly steak, green pepper, onion, provolone cheese$9.99
- Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, provolone cheese$9.99
- Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese$9.99
- Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese$9.99
- Italian Combo Sub
Ham, capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
- Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
Burgers
- Classic Hamburger
Topped with lettuce, tomato and red onion$8.99OUT OF STOCK
- Cheeseburger
American, Swiss, provolone, or Cheddar$9.99OUT OF STOCK
- Bacon Cheeseburger$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Mushroom Swiss Burger$10.99OUT OF STOCK
- Back Country Burger
Topped with pulled pork, Cheddar cheese, onion ring, and BBQ drizzle$11.99OUT OF STOCK
Kids Menu
Pizza Menu
Create Your Own Pizza
10" Specialty Pizzas
- 10" TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$13.99
- 10" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$13.99
- 10" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$13.99
- 10" Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$12.99
- 10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$13.99
- 10" Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$13.99
- 10" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$13.99
- 10" The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$12.99
- 10" Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$14.99
- 10" Hog Wild
BBQ base, pulled pork, ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ drizzle$14.99
14" Specialty Pizzas
- 14" TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$17.99
- 14" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$17.99
- 14" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$17.99
- 14" Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$16.99
- 14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$17.99
- 14" Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$17.99
- 14" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$17.99
- 14" The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$16.99
- 14" Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$18.99
- 14" Hog Wild
BBQ base, pulled pork, ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ drizzle$18.99
18" Specialty Pizzas
- 18" TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$22.99
- 18" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$22.99
- 18" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$22.99
- 18" Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$20.99
- 18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$22.99
- 18" Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$22.99
- 18" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$22.99
- 18" The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
- 18" Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$24.99
- 18" Hog Wild
BBQ base, pulled pork, ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ drizzle$24.99
GF Crust Specialty Pizzas
- GF TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$15.99
- GF Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$15.99
- GF Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$15.99
- GF Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$14.99
- GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$15.99
- GF Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$15.99
- GF Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$15.99
- GF The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$14.99
- GF Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$16.99
- GF Hog Wild
BBQ base, pulled pork, ham, bacon, Cheddar cheese, topped with BBQ drizzle$16.99
Oven Baked Rolls
- Cheese Calzone
Filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese$8.99
- Pizza Roll
Filled with mozzarella cheese$7.99
- Chicken Spinach Alfredo Roll
Filled with Alfredo, fresh spinach, chicken, and mozzarella$10.99
- Hippy Roll
Filled with sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella$10.99
- Stromboli
Filled with ham, capicola, pepperoni, and mozzarella$10.99
- Philly Steak Roll
Filled with steak, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella$10.99