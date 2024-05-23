Tennessee Pizza Company
Drink Menu
Main Menu
Starters
Basket of Onion Rings$7.99
Basket of Fries$5.99
Basket of Sweet Potato Fries$6.99
Fried Pickles$8.99
Fried Mushrooms$8.99
Chicken Strips$8.99
Mozzarella Sticks$9.99
1/2 Order Garlic Knots$3.49
Dozen Garlic Knots$5.99
Housemade Meatballs$6.99
Garlic Bread$4.99
Garlic Bread with Mozzarella$5.99
Chicken Strips W/ Side$8.99
Wings
Salads
Small House Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$3.99
Large House Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$7.99
Small Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and red onions$5.99
Large Greek Salad
Kalamata olives, feta cheese, tomatoes, pepperoncini, and red onions$10.99
Small Caesar Salad
Fresh croutons and Parmesan cheese$4.99
Large Caesar Salad
Fresh croutons and Parmesan cheese$7.99
Cranberry Walnut Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, cucumbers, mozzarella cheese, and cranberry walnut chicken salad$10.99
Grilled Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$10.99
Fried Chicken Salad
Tomatoes, olives, cucumbers, and Cheddar cheese$10.99
Chef Salad
Cucumbers, tomatoes, ham, turkey, American and provolone cheese with a hard-boiled egg$10.99
Sandwiches
The Club Sandwich
Ham, turkey, bacon, provolone cheese, lettuce & tomato$9.99
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
Turkey & Cheese Sandwich
Turkey, American cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
Classic BLT Sandwich
Bacon, lettuce, tomato$8.99
Chicken Salad
Chicken salad, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
Buffalo Chicken
Fried chicken, lettuce, tomato, pickle, American cheese, buffalo sauce$9.99
Steak Philly
Philly steak, green pepper, onion, provolone cheese$9.99
Chicken Philly
Grilled chicken, green pepper, onion, provolone cheese$9.99
Meatball Parmesan Sub
Meatballs, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese$9.99
Chicken Parmesan Sub
Chicken, marinara sauce, mozzarella cheese$9.99
Eggplant Parmesan Sub$9.99OUT OF STOCK
Italian Combo Sub
Ham, capicola, pepperoni, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken, Caesar dressing, Parmesan cheese, lettuce, tomato$9.99
Burgers
Kids Menu
Pizza Menu
Create Your Own Pizza
10" Specialty Pizzas
10" TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$13.99
10" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$13.99
10" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$13.99
10" Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$12.99
10" BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$13.99
10" Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$13.99
10" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$13.99
10" The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$12.99
10" Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$14.99
14" Specialty Pizzas
14" TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$17.99
14" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$17.99
14" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$17.99
14" Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$16.99
14" BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$17.99
14" Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$17.99
14" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$17.99
14" The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$16.99
14" Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$18.99
18" Specialty Pizzas
18" TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$22.99
18" Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$22.99
18" Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$22.99
18" Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$20.99
18" BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$22.99
18" Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$22.99
18" Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$22.99
18" The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$20.99
18" Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$24.99
GF Crust Specialty Pizzas
GF TN Supreme
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, sausage, green peppers, and mushrooms$15.99
GF Chicken Spinach Alfredo Pizza
Alfredo base, chicken, fresh spinach, and mozzarella$15.99
GF Veggie Lovers
Pizza sauce, yellow onions, black olives, green peppers, fresh spinach, mushrooms, and tomatoes$15.99
GF Signature White Pie
Oil base with mozzarella, Parmesan, provolone, and topped with roasted garlic$14.99
GF BBQ Chicken
BBQ base topped with chicken, yellow onions, Cheddar cheese, and BBQ drizzle$15.99
GF Meatlovers
Pizza sauce, pepperoni, ground beef, ham, and sausage$15.99
GF Buffalo Chicken
Spicy buffalo base topped with chicken, Cheddar cheese, and ranch drizzle$15.99
GF The Hawaiian
Pizza sauce, pineapple, ham, bacon, and mozzarella cheese$14.99
GF Mafia Favorite
Zesty Italian base, capicola, pepperoni, banana peppers, red onions, tomatoes, mozzarella cheese, topped with oregano$16.99
Oven Baked Rolls
Cheese Calzone
Filled with mozzarella and ricotta cheese$8.99
Pizza Roll
Filled with mozzarella cheese$7.99
Chicken Spinach Alfredo Roll
Filled with Alfredo, fresh spinach, chicken, and mozzarella$10.99
Hippy Roll
Filled with sausage, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella$10.99
Stromboli
Filled with ham, capicola, pepperoni, and mozzarella$10.99
Philly Steak Roll
Filled with steak, green peppers, onions, and mozzarella$10.99
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Chicken, Buffalo Sauce, Mozzarella and Cheddar Cheese. Served with a Side of Ranch.$10.99
Pasta Menu
Pasta
Specialty Pasta
Oven Baked Pasta
Extras
Sauces
Ham & Cheese Sandwich
Ham, American cheese, lettuce, tomato